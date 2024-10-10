Tamannaah Bhatia Wraps Up ‘Odela 2’ Shoot

Tamannaah Bhatia has officially announced the wrap-up of her upcoming film ‘Odela 2,’ the much-anticipated sequel to Odela Railway Station, a Telugu thriller. The movie is now heading into its post-production phase, and fans are eager to see what this next installment has in store.-

The final leg of the ‘Odela 2’ shoot took place at the historic Mallanna Temple in Odela village, Telangana. On Tuesday, Tamannaah shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) image on her Instagram stories, simply captioning it, “Wrapped,” accompanied by a red heart emoji and the hashtag Odela 2. In the image, she can be seen in her character's attire as Shiva Shakthi (Naga Sadhu), stirring excitement among her followers and film enthusiasts alike.

The production house, Sampath Nandi Team Works, also took to social media to share moments from the final shoot. In one photo, Tamannaah is seen dressed in her character's maroon outfit, while another shows her off-camera, preparing for the upcoming scenes. The caption read, “Our very own Shiva Shakti Tamannaah Bhatia is back on the sets of ‘Odela 2.’ The final schedule is currently underway at the iconic Mallanna Temple in Odela village, with key sequences being filmed featuring the entire major cast. ‘Odela 2’ In cinemas soon.”

Earlier this year, the makers revealed the first look of ‘Odela 2’ on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, in March 2024. The poster features Tamannaah in her powerful role as Shiva Shakthi, depicting her spiritual and fierce transformation into a Naga Sadhu. She is seen holding a sacred staff and a damaru, with chandan smeared across her forehead, giving her character a mystical aura. This unique portrayal has drawn immense attention and heightened anticipation for the movie.

Directed by Suddala Ashok Teja, ‘Odela 2’ promises to deliver a gripping narrative set against a rural backdrop. The story revolves around Odela Mallanna Swamy, the village’s guardian, who stands as a shield against malevolent forces threatening the community. Alongside Tamannaah, the film features an impressive cast, including Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, and Vamsi. Produced by D Madhu under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Team Works, the film is expected to be a visual spectacle with a blend of action and spiritual elements.