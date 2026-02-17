Tamannaah Bhatia's MahaShivratri was all about meditation, dance, devotion & music

Mumbai: Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated the auspicious occasion of MahaShivratri in the company of fellow devotees, surrounded by dance, music, and inner peace.

Tamannaah attended the grand Mahashivratri celebration at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore and even chose to share her fulfilling experience on social media.

Describing how they spend MahaShivratri in her own words, Tamannaah wrote on her IG, "Shivratri at Isha is not quiet. It’s an all-night vigil. Drums in the distance. Voices rising in chant. Artists offering their art as seva. Annadanam being served with the same devotion as a prayer. Thousands of people choosing to stay awake, not out of compulsion, but participation. It’s alive. (sic)."

She added that Shiva, in his Nataraja form, is a reminder that existence itself is movement.

"Creation is not static. It is rhythm. Energy in motion. And at the center of that motion - Stillness", Tamannaah added.

Revealing how she sees the festival, she penned, "Some celebrate this night as the wedding of Shiva and Parvati. Some as the night he conquered darkness. For those walking an inner path, it is a night when the energies of the planet naturally rise, when staying awake becomes an opportunity, not a ritual."

The 'Baahubali' actress stated in her post that her inner engineering has brought her to the conclusion that spirituality is not belief, but a method, a technology for the inner well-being.

Tamannaah went on to add that "Science and spirituality are not opposing forces. They are simply two ways of exploring the same life."

"So yes, there is meditation, But there is also dance. There is devotion. There is music that moves through you. There is Bhole Nath - innocent, fierce, compassionate, meeting each of us where we are", the 'Odela 2' actress described her MahaShivratri on the photo-sharing app.

She pointed out that "Spirituality isn’t about withdrawing from life. It’s about being fully available to it. And sometimes, that looks like dancing under the gaze of the Adiyogi - wide awake through the night."



