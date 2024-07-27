Live
- EAM launches special stamp in Laos representing treasures of Ramayana & Buddhism
- Paris Olympics: Sarabjot, Arjun fail to qualify for men's 10m Air Pistol final
- Heavy Rains Expected in AP, Telangana for next three days
- Officials Must Be Alert During CM’s Visit - Collector Badavath Santosh
- ICICI Bank posts 14.6 pc rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,059 crore
- Pallav Singh: More than just an obscene poet of 'Mirzapur 3'
- Aditya Birla Group’s foray into jewellery biz rides on rising incomes, bumper wedding market: Experts
- 'Apology not enough', Kerala HC orders 28 lawyers to offer free legal services for 6 months
- 11 pc of medical students register for 2025 state licensing exam in South Korea
- PIB counters Mamata’s claims of ‘microphone switched off’ at NITI Aayog meet, FM Sitharaman reacts
Just In
Tamannaah receives surprise b'day cake on 'Stree 2' set during 'Aaj Ki Raat' shoot
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment from the shooting of her recently released song 'Aaj Ki Raat' for the upcoming comedy horror film 'Stree 2', revealing how her birthday was celebrated on set.
Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes moment from the shooting of her recently released song 'Aaj Ki Raat' for the upcoming comedy horror film 'Stree 2', revealing how her birthday was celebrated on set.
Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah, who boasts 25.8 million followers, posted a reel video showing her dancing to 'Aaj Ki Raat'.
The actress also shared the surprise birthday celebration, noting that her birthday is on December 21.
In the video, Tamannaah remarks, “Stree ko ice cream khana pasand hai, ice cream banna nahi. So, shot cut hote hi, shawl ke bina rehna was oh so kathin. Sach bolun to dance karte waqt mai khud hi apna birthday almost bhool chuki thi. But thanks to these amazing and beautiful people, jinhone mauke ki najakat ko samjhate hue mera din itna special bana dia (Stree likes to eat ice cream, not become ice cream. So, after the shot, staying without a shawl was oh so difficult. To be honest, I almost forgot it was my birthday while dancing. But thanks to these amazing and beautiful people who made my day so special).”
The video also features Tamannaah cutting a birthday cake, along with actors Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee celebrating with a 'schedule wrap' cake.
The post is captioned: "From Woh raat to Aaj ki Raat. Very cold by the weather, but so warm from everyones love. One of my best birthdays ever."
'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.
The film is a sequel to the 2018 movie 'Stree' and stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.
On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the Tamil comedy horror film 'Aranmanai 4', directed by Sundar C, and featuring an ensemble cast including Raashii Khanna and Kovai Sarala.
She will next appear in the action drama 'Vedaa', directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, starring John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee.
Tamannaah also has the supernatural thriller 'Odela 2', directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi, in the pipeline.