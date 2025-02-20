Tammareddy Bharadwaj Praises ‘Raa Raja’ Trailer

Directed by B. Shiva Prasad and produced under the banner of Shri Padmini Cinemas, with Smt. Padma presenting, 'Raa Raja' is a film that focuses entirely on the story and narration without revealing the faces of its artists. Crafting a film without showing any faces is no small feat, and the 'Raa Raja' team is ready to make a bold impression with this unique experiment. The film’s executive producer is Burle Hari Prasad, with Kittu serving as the line producer. Recently, the trailer was released, and Tammareddy Bharadwaj watched and appreciated it, followed by the unveiling of the release date poster.

Tammareddy Bharadwaj commented, "At first glance, the title 'Raa Raja' may suggest a love story, but you'll notice that not a single face is shown in the film. Director Shiva Prasad has taken a daring step by making a film without showing faces. Even Spielberg’s 'Duel' had faces, but this film follows the same concept. It’s a groundbreaking experiment, and if it succeeds, it could change the entire industry. It will show that remarkable films and experiments can be made without relying on stars or heroes. While most films depend on actors to draw audiences, this film lets the story take center stage without the need for visible faces. It’s a brilliant idea. The trailer is very intriguing, and Shekhar Chandra’s music is impressive. The film is set to release on March 7th, and I request everyone to watch and support it."

Director Shiva Prasad expressed his gratitude, saying, "I thank Tammareddy Bharadwaj for watching our trailer, releasing the release date poster, and for his kind words of appreciation. In our film, the artists' faces remain unseen, as we’ve chosen to focus entirely on the story and its narration. This is an experimental approach, and we hope the audience embraces it and supports our work."