Tara Sutaria absent from Veer Pahariya’s birthday bash amid breakup rumours

Mumbai: Actor Veer Pahariya celebrated his birthday on Sunday with close friends from the film industry, but the noticeable absence of actress Tara Sutaria from the celebrations has once again fuelled speculation about their alleged breakup.

Social media personality Orry shared a video on Instagram offering a glimpse into the birthday bash. The clip featured several Bollywood celebrities who turned up to celebrate Veer’s special day, including his brother Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Nysa Devgan, Badshah, Rhea Chakraborty and Arjun Kapoor. The video was set to Canadian singer Tate McRae’s track Just Keep Watching.

While the party appeared lively and star-studded, netizens were quick to point out that Tara Sutaria, who was reportedly dating Veer, was missing from the reel. Several users took to the comments section to question her absence, with remarks such as “Where is Taraaa??”, “Why no Tara Sutaria & AP Dhillon in this reel?” and “Is one person badly missing in this party.” One user even commented, “Orry confirming the breakup rumours silently.”

According to reports, Tara and Veer may have decided to part ways following a controversial incident at an AP Dhillon concert. However, neither of the two has issued any official statement confirming or denying the breakup, and the exact reason behind the reported split remains unclear.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were said to have started dating in early 2025 and reportedly made their relationship public by mid-2025. In recent months, the two were frequently spotted together at public events and often shared affectionate posts on social media.

Veer had also been seen accompanying Tara during her intimate yet lively birthday celebration in November last year, making her absence from his birthday party all the more noticeable.