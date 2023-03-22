Team Custody Extends Ugadi Festival Unveiling The New Poster Of Naga Chaitanya And Krithi Shetty

On the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival, Tollywood makers are leaving no chance in treating the netizens! Right from the teaser, first look poster to video songs, they are keeping up the momentum of celebration with their frequent updates on social media. Off late, even Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's Custody makers also surprised by unveiling the new festive special poster… It upped the expectations on the movie and made us witness Chaitanya in an intense look!

Even Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty also shared the Ugadi special poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Krithi Shetty also wrote, "Happy ugadi from team #Custody".

The poster makes us witness Krithi Shetty holding Naga Chaitanya tightly as she is feared of someone but Chay looked intense and sported in striped shirt and dark appeal holding the gun…

Naga Chaitanya also wished his fans by jotting down, "Ugadi subhakankshalu . Here's another one from #Custody . Lots of love to all of you".'

Even the makers also shared this amazing poster and wrote, "Let us welcome Ugadi with full enthusiasm, hope, and love. Team #Custody Wishes you'll a #HappyUgadi. Fight for what you love with high spirit #CustodyOnMay12".

Going with the teaser, it starts with Chaitanya doling out, "Gayapadina manasu aa manishini eekadikaina teesukeltundi, adi ipudu nannu tesukochindi oka yuddhaniki"… Then he is seen as a constable and fighting for the truth. The glimpses of Aravind Swami as a goon, Sarath Kumar in a stylish appeal and a lady politician walking with her security raised the curiosity level. No matter what Chaitanya never chooses the wrong path and this loyal nature lands him in trouble and makes him hold enmity with the antagonists. Even his journey from a student to a constable is also shown in the teaser. A glimpse of his love tale with Krithi is also highlighted. So, we need to wait and watch to know Chaitanya's mission as he is seen doling out that he holds the truth and it is in his custody! On the whole, the teaser raised the expectations on the movie and showcased Chaitanya in a powerful action role!

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are tuning the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Casting Details of Custody:

• Naga Chaitanya

• Krithi Shetty

• Priyamani

• Sarath Kumar

• Vennela Kishore

• Premgi

• Sampath Raj

• Arvind Swami

• Ramki

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!