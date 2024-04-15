Live
Teja Sajja unveils next with People Media Factory; title to be out soon
Following the monumental success of "Hanu-Man," Super Hero Teja Sajja embarks on another thrilling adventure in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni. Backed by the esteemed People Media Factory, Production No 36 promises to be a grand-scale pan India extravaganza, helmed by producer T G Vishwa Prasad.
The Preface poster sets the stage for this epic saga, showcasing TejaSajja as the formidable Super Yodha, exuding intensity and style. With his clothes engulfed in flames, the poster hints at the fiery action and larger-than-life narrative that awaits audiences. The official title of the movie will be unveiled on April 18th, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.
Teaming up for the second time after "Eagle," director Karthik Gattamneni and People Media Factory promise to deliver a cinematic experience that will redefine history. With a story that transcends boundaries and captivates the imagination, "Production No 36" is set to be an adventurous saga of epic proportions.
Boasting high technical and production standards, the film will feature renowned craftsmen at the helm of various departments, ensuring a visually stunning and immersive experience for viewers. As excitement mounts for TejaSajja's next big outing, fans across the country eagerly await further details about this highly anticipated project.