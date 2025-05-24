Telugu box-office faces summer slump amid star absence and OTT dominance

The 2025 summer season has proven to be one of the dullest for the Telugu film industry in recent years, with theatres witnessing significantly low footfalls. Traditionally a profitable season due to school holidays and family outings, this year has failed to produce even a single box office hit as May draws to a close.

Industry insiders and trade observers point to the absence of major stars on the big screen as a key reason for the current slump. Theatres thrive on star power, and with only Pawan Kalyan’s “Hari Hara Veera Mallu” and Dhanush-Nagarjuna’s “Kubera” scheduled for release in the coming weeks, there's been a noticeable void in excitement. “Bhairavam,” set to release at month-end, has yet to generate strong buzz.

Contrary to popular belief, the ongoing IPL season isn’t being blamed entirely. While cricket does impact box office collections, this year’s lackluster performance by teams like Sun Risers Hyderabad and even fan-favorite CSK has reduced the tournament’s usual pull. The real challenge, experts argue, lies in soaring ticket and food prices in multiplexes and the shrinking theatrical window—many films hitting OTT just four weeks after release.

The shift in audience behaviour is evident. With changing tastes and rising preference for home viewing, especially among the younger generation, the habit of watching films in theatres is slowly fading. Unless the industry reassesses pricing strategies and collaborates with OTT platforms for sustainable models, theatre culture may continue its downward spiral in the Telugu states.