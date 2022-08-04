Telugu Film Chamber forms 4 panels to resolve industry issues

Vijayawada: The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce appointed four committees to resolve various issues of film industry. The film chamber committee met on Thursday to discuss several issues.

One of the committees appointed is tasked with discussing and finalising the gap between release of new movie and their release in OTTs. The committee will decide the time for releasing movies on OTT after consulting all stakeholders.

The chamber also appointed a committee for finalising percentages of theatres and other charges. The committee will discuss with exhibitors and finalise the issue.

The third committee will discuss and fix federation wages and working conditions. The fourth panel will work on wastage in production, working conditions, number of shooting hours. The chamber members made it clear that they are not going to stop the shootings for a long period. It may be noted that the producers stopped shootings in both AP and Telangana recently.

The Telugu Film Chamber members made it clear that they will restart shootings soon after resolving their issues.