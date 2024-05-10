Parshurama Jayanti 2024: Date, Observance, and Significance

Parshurama Jayanti 2024, commemorating the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is set to be observed on May 10th. Falling on the auspicious Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, this day coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, marking a significant occasion in the Hindu calendar. Devotees will rise early to partake in cleansing rituals, offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, and observe fasting as they pay homage to Lord Parshurama's dual nature as both a Brahmin and a Kshatriya. With its rich significance rooted in Hindu mythology, Parshurama Jayanti stands as a testament to the enduring reverence for divine incarnations within the Hindu community.

Date:

Parshurama Jayanti, celebrating the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, falls on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. It coincides with Akshaya Tritiya. This year, Parshurama Jayanti will be observed on May 10. As per Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 4:17 AM on May 10 and concludes at 2:50 AM on May 11.

Observance and Rituals:

Devotees mark Parshurama Jayanti with devout observance. They start their day early, taking a purifying bath before commencing the day's rituals. Fasting is common on this day, with devotees offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. Offerings such as sweets, flowers, sandalwood, vermilion, and basil leaves are presented to Lord Vishnu's idol. Grain and pulses are abstained from, replaced by a diet of fruits, milk, and other Satvik foods.

Significance:

Lord Parshurama, counted among the seven Chiranjeevi's (immortal beings) of humanity, embodied the qualities of both a Brahmin and a Kshatriya. Stories recount his encounter with Lord Ganesha, symbolizing his valor and strength. According to the Kalki Puran, Lord Parshurama is believed to reappear in the Kaliyug to impart Shashtra Vidya (martial arts) to Lord Kalki, the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. While not as widely worshipped as Lord Krishna or Lord Rama, Lord Parshurama has several temples dedicated to him in South India, notably in the Udupi district of Karnataka.