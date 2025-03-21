Telugu Film Producers Council thanks AP government for film industry development initiative

The Telugu Film Producers Council has extended its sincere gratitude to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, and the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation (AP FDC) for their decision to introduce a new policy aimed at boosting the Telugu film industry in the state.

As part of this initiative, representatives from the Telugu Film Producers Council, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, and prominent industry figures recently met with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Cinematography Minister. They submitted key proposals focused on developing film infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, including the establishment of studios in cities like Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Rajahmundry. Additionally, they requested land allocation for housing filmmakers, actors, directors, and technicians.

The industry representatives also urged the government to revive the prestigious Nandi Awards and clear the pending recognitions. Expressing their full support, they emphasized the importance of swift action to establish the necessary infrastructure, enabling Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a major hub for Telugu cinema.

The Telugu film industry is optimistic that these measures will create new opportunities for filmmakers and contribute to the overall growth of the entertainment sector in the state.