Telugu heroes not interested with Mani Ratnam's offer?

Telugu heroes: Mani Ratnam has collaborated with a leading digital platform to come up with an interesting web series titled Navarasa. Mani Ratnam is going to produce the series having 9 episodes. 9 directors will direct the series and it will feature star heroes and heroines from South. Suriya already came on board for the project to play the lead role in one of the episodes. Mani Ratnam also wanted heroes from Telugu to be a part of it.

Interestingly, the director approached Nani and Naga Chaitanya but the film Nagar reports revealed that both have shown no interest to do the series. Apparently, they are still not ready to make a debut on digital space. However, we have to see if they change their mind.

If Nani and Naga Chaitanya do not show any interest, the director wants to go with actors from other industries.