‘Telusu Kada’ teaser promises a bold love triangle

Siddu Jonnalagadda is back to captivate audiences with his upcoming romantic drama Telusu Kada, which has already caught attention with its posters and first single. Now, the newly released teaser has doubled the buzz, offering a glimpse into a daring love triangle.

The film stars Siddu alongside Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty, with the story revolving around his character’s love for both women. In a surprising twist, he proposes marriage to each of them and receives a “yes” from both—not just for marriage but also for intimacy. The tagline Love U2 smartly underlines this unconventional theme, setting the stage for a fresh take on romance.

Siddu shines in the teaser with his effortless screen presence, urbane charm, and lively energy. His sparkling chemistry with Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty is one of the major highlights, while Viva Harsha steps in to add comic relief.

The film is helmed by writer-director Neeraja Kona, who showcases her knack for stylish storytelling and engaging character dynamics. Cinematographer Gnana Shekar VS enriches the visuals with vibrant frames, while S Thaman lifts the teaser with a youthful, catchy score. Produced by People Media Factory, Telusu Kada carries rich production values, adding to its appeal.

With its bold premise, stylish execution, and star power, Telusu Kada is shaping up as one of the most awaited romantic dramas of the year. The film will hit screens worldwide on October 17, coinciding with Diwali celebrations.



