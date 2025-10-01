Live
‘Tere Ishq Mein’ teaser hints an intense emotional roller-coaster ride
Bollywood fans are in for a treat as Dhanush and Kriti Sanon team up for the upcoming Hindi film Tere Ishq Mein. The much-awaited teaser, launched today, offers a glimpse into a love story layered with passion, betrayal, and revenge.
The teaser begins with Kriti Sanon as a radiant bride preparing for her wedding. Just as the scene sets a traditional tone, Dhanush makes a dramatic entry, visibly injured, delivering a powerful dialogue while pouring Ganga Jal on Kriti. His emotional words—blessing her with a son like Lord Shankar so she understands the pain of lovers who die for love—set the stage for a gripping narrative.
From there, the teaser shifts to past moments, revealing glimpses of heartbreak, betrayal, emotional turmoil, and action-packed sequences. The strained relationship between Dhanush and Kriti is established right from the beginning, hinting at an intense roller-coaster of emotions.
With the Raanjhanaa pair reuniting after years, expectations are sky-high. Their earlier collaboration left a lasting impact, and cinephiles are curious to see if this film recreates that same magic on the big screen.
Directed by Aanand L Rai and penned by Himanshu Sharma, Tere Ishq Mein is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. Promising an engaging mix of love, sacrifice, and vengeance, the film is set to hit theatres on 28th November 2025.