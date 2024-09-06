TFI notables unite to support flood victims in AP &Telangana

The Telugu film industry has once again demonstrated its commitment to helping those in need, coming together to support victims of the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A press meet was held at the Film Chamber, where key industry figures unveiled an action plan to provide relief.



Damodar Prasad, Honorary Secretary of the Film Chamber, announced significant donations on behalf of the industry. "Many people are suffering due to floods in Vijayawada and Khammam. The Telugu film industry has always stepped up during such times. We are contributing ₹25 lakhs each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ₹10 lakhs from producers, and ₹5 lakhs from the federation," he said. Additionally, he provided account details for those who wish to contribute to the relief efforts.

Prominent producer Daggubati Suresh Babu also pledged support, announcing a ₹1 crore donation from his family. "Our industry always stands by the people in times of crisis. We are not only contributing money but also providing essential supplies," he stated.

Director Raghavendra Rao highlighted the importance of giving back, saying, "We have reached this level because of the people's support, and it’s time to stand with them."

Producer Dil Raju echoed these sentiments, urging the entire industry to come forward and donate. "We are contributing lakhs from our production company, and we request everyone in the industry to join in," he added.

Additionally, Anil, President of the Film Industry Employees Federation, revealed plans to organize a meeting with unions to further coordinate relief efforts.

Key industry figures including Raghavendra Rao, Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, and Thammareddy Bharadwaj participated in the press meet, committing to long-term support for flood-affected areas.