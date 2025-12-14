TG charts ambitious roadmap to become south Asia’s global entertainment hub

Telangana has outlined an ambitious vision to position itself as South Asia’s premier global hub for media, entertainment, and the creative economy, signalling a major push beyond conventional filmmaking into next-generation content creation and digital innovation in Telangana Rising 2047. Backed by world-class infrastructure, progressive policies, and targeted incentives, the State aims to build a vibrant, export-driven creative powerhouse with global reach.

At the heart of Telangana’s media ecosystem lies Hyderabad, long regarded as the nerve centre of Indian cinema. Anchoring this status is Ramoji Film City, recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest integrated film studio complex. Spread across more than 2,000 acres, the iconic facility offers a comprehensive, end-to-end filmmaking environment with landmark sets, advanced production and post-production facilities, and film tourism attractions. This integrated ecosystem already supports thousands of jobs and plays a central role in the State’s long-term development vision under Telangana Rising 2047.

Looking ahead, the government plans to significantly expand and modernise its creative economy. The roadmap includes developing new studio zones, digital production facilities, VFX and gaming clusters, and next-generation skill centres. Telangana also intends to strengthen its presence in immersive media, animation, gaming, OTT content creation, visual effects, and digital intellectual property development, positioning itself at the forefront of emerging global content trends.

To attract large-scale domestic and international productions, the State will roll out strong incentive frameworks, transparent approval mechanisms, and fully digitalised systems. A key highlight is the upgraded ‘Film in Telangana’ portal, which will offer single-window clearances with time-bound approvals, end-to-end project tracking, and predictable regulatory processes.

Innovation and technology integration form another pillar of the strategy. Telangana plans to catalyse investments in AI-driven VFX, high-performance computing clusters, and secure digital infrastructure, while fostering Animation, Visual, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) startups through global collaborations and shared studio spaces.

Film tourism and international marketing will also receive a boost, with plans to develop film tourism circuits, simplify shooting logistics, and actively promote Telangana at global film festivals and markets. Parallelly, the State aims to build a future-ready talent pool through workshops, advanced technical training, and project-based learning across key media and post-production disciplines.

With this multi-pronged approach, Telangana is set to evolve from India’s cinematic powerhouse into a globally competitive content production hub driving creativity, employment, and export-led growth.