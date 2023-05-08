Live
- Nara Lokesh assures of setting up High Court bench at Kurnool of voted to power
- Campaigning In Karnataka To End Today At 5pm
- Happy Mother Day 2023: Maa Durga, inspiration behind Song, Vande Mataram
- JP Nadda Called 'The Kerala Story' An Eye Opener
- Thalaiva Rajinikanth Is Introduced As Moideen Bhai From Vishnu Vishal And Vikranth’s ‘Laal Salaam’ Movie
- KCR performs Bhumi Puja to Hare krishna heritage tower
- Google to add AI and video features to enhance user experience
- Bajrang Punia Shows Support Towards Bajrang Dal Through Instagram And Later Delete It
- AP govt arranges two spl aircrafts to repatriate students from Manipur
- 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Check Out The Complete Winners List
Thalaiva Rajinikanth Is Introduced As Moideen Bhai From Vishnu Vishal And Vikranth’s ‘Laal Salaam’ Movie
- The first look poster of Rajinikanth from Vishnu Vishal’s Laal Salaam is out…
- Thalaiva is introduced as Moideen Bhai through this amazing poster…
On the occasion of Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s birthday, the makers announced that he is essaying a cameo role in Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth’s ‘Laal Salaam’ movie. Off late, they dropped the first look poster and introduced him as Moideen Bhai surprising all his fans and movie buffs.
Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai Make way for #Thalaivar SuperStar #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam இன்று முதல் #மொய்தீன்பாய் ஆட்டம் ஆரம்பம்…! @ash_rajinikanth @arrahman @rajinikanth @TheVishnuVishal & @vikranth_offl @DOP_VishnuR @RamuThangraj @BPravinBaaskar @NjSatz @RIAZtheboss @V4umedia_ @kabilanchelliah @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran”.
Rajinikanth looked awesome in the first look poster and sported in a long coat with red cap… His full beard and sunnies upped his appeal and made the poster worth watching…
As this movie is being directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya, she also shared the poster and wrote, “Honoured and blessed appa ! the entire team of #LalSalaam always needs your blessings!”
Laal Salaam movie is being directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya and is being produced by Lyca productions banner. It has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. AR Rahman will score the music for this action entertainer being a fiery cricket drama. Vishnu Rangasamy is the cinematographer while Pravin Baaskar are part of the editing team.