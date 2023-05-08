Thalaiva Rajinikanth Is Introduced As Moideen Bhai From Vishnu Vishal And Vikranth’s ‘Laal Salaam’ Movie

On the occasion of Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s birthday, the makers announced that he is essaying a cameo role in Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth’s ‘Laal Salaam’ movie. Off late, they dropped the first look poster and introduced him as Moideen Bhai surprising all his fans and movie buffs.



Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai Make way for #Thalaivar SuperStar #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam இன்று முதல் #மொய்தீன்பாய் ஆட்டம் ஆரம்பம்…! @ash_rajinikanth @arrahman @rajinikanth @TheVishnuVishal & @vikranth_offl @DOP_VishnuR @RamuThangraj @BPravinBaaskar @NjSatz @RIAZtheboss @V4umedia_ @kabilanchelliah @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions #Subaskaran”.

Rajinikanth looked awesome in the first look poster and sported in a long coat with red cap… His full beard and sunnies upped his appeal and made the poster worth watching…

As this movie is being directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya, she also shared the poster and wrote, “Honoured and blessed appa ! the entire team of #LalSalaam always needs your blessings!”

Laal Salaam movie is being directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya and is being produced by Lyca productions banner. It has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. AR Rahman will score the music for this action entertainer being a fiery cricket drama. Vishnu Rangasamy is the cinematographer while Pravin Baaskar are part of the editing team.