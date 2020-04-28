Thalapathy Vijay Promises To Compensate Producers For Master Losses, If Any

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is one of the most awaited movies in Kollywood. Sometime back, there was news that the movie might follow Suriya's Ponmagal Vanthal and release on OTT platforms. However, a source close to the unit dismissed the rumours saying the Thalapathy movie Master will definitely have a theatrical release.

Now, the latest news is that Master will release under the distributor system which means the producer has to compensate for any losses incurred because of the movie. However, we hear that lead actor Vijay is so confident of the movie's success that he has assured the distributors and producers that he would compensate for any losses incurred because of the movie.

Master will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathy in the role of a villain while Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and bankrolled by Vijay's nephew Xaviers Britto under XB film creators banner. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music in the film.

