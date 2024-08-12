Thalapathy’s ‘The GOAT’ set for on Sep 5 release; trailer to hit soon

The highly anticipated film "The Greatest of All Time" (GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay, is gearing up for a spectacular release on September 5, 2024. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this multilingual blockbuster promises to be a cinematic treat for fans across the globe.

The film has already created a massive buzz, and the latest updates suggest that the trailer is currently in production. Vijay's ardent followers are eagerly waiting for the official announcement regarding the trailer's release, which is expected to drop soon. With anticipation at an all-time high, "The Greatest of All Time" is poised to make a significant impact at the box office.

Meenakshi Chaudhary takes on the female lead role, adding to the excitement surrounding the film. The ensemble cast features a host of talented actors, including Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Ameer, Manobala, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash. Each of these actors brings their unique flair to the project, ensuring that "The Greatest of All Time" will be a memorable cinematic experience.



Produced by AGS Entertainment, with Archana Kalpathi and Kalpathi S. Aghoram leading the production efforts, the film is expected to be a visual extravaganza. The Telugu version of the film will be distributed by Mythri Movie Makers, further broadening its reach to audiences across South India.

Adding to the film's appeal, the soundtrack is composed by the renowned Yuvan Shankar Raja. Known for his exceptional music, Yuvan's contribution is set to elevate the film's emotional depth and enhance its overall impact.

As the release date approaches, the excitement continues to build for "The Greatest of All Time." With its star-studded cast, captivating storyline, and high production values, the film is anticipated to be one of the biggest releases of the year, reaffirming Thalapathy Vijay's status as a leading force in Indian cinema.



