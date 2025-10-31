Thaman brings Sarvepalli sisters onboard for ‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’ background score

The God of the Masses, Nandamuri Balakrishna, is teaming up once again with blockbuster director Boyapati Srinu for the highly anticipated divine action spectacle, Akhanda 2: Tandavam — a sequel to their monumental hit Akhanda. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta, with M Tejaswini Nandamuri proudly presenting it.

The promotional content for Akhanda 2: Tandavam has already taken the internet by storm. The recently released “blasting roar” glimpses have ignited a pan-India frenzy, promising a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

Music composer Thaman S delivers an electrifying background score, enhanced by the powerful Sanskrit recitations of Pandit Shravan Mishra and Pandit Atul Mishra. Adding further divine energy to the film’s soundscape are the newly introduced Sarvepalli Sisters, whose soulful vocals, combined with Thaman’s intense score, elevate the music to an all-new level.

The film stars Samyukta as the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty and Harshali Malhotra play pivotal roles. C. Ramprasad and Santosh D Detake handle cinematography, Tammiraju takes charge of editing, and AS Prakash serves as the art director.

Akhanda 2: Tandavam is set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5, 2025, promising another divine and power-packed cinematic storm from Balakrishna and Boyapati.