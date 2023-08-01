Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
Thaman extends deadline for releasing ‘Varisu’ OST
Thaman, the most happening music director in Tollywood, is currently busy composing tracks for numerous movies.
Thaman, the most happening music director in Tollywood, is currently busy composing tracks for numerous movies. Now, he has dropped some exciting news for his fans, who are also fans of Thalapathy Vijay. In June, Thaman promised Vijay fans that he would release “Varisu” OST by the end of July. However, the composer failed to meet this deadline.
Today, he comes with a new update regarding the same. He took to his Twitter and posted, “Guys, Varisu OST is 100% coming. It has more than 25 solid tracks. I am working on it. The delay is due to my ongoing commitments. I have to put my heart into it and send it with love to you all!! I know I have delayed it, but this time I will not miss it. August 15, I will surely release it in a grand way.”
Vijay fans are quite happy with this update, and they are requesting the composer to work again for Vijay’s movie.