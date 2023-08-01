Thaman extends deadline for releasing ‘Varisu’ OST

Thaman, the most happening music director in Tollywood, is currently busy composing tracks for numerous movies. Now, he has dropped some exciting news for his fans, who are also fans of Thalapathy Vijay. In June, Thaman promised Vijay fans that he would release “Varisu” OST by the end of July. However, the composer failed to meet this deadline.

Today, he comes with a new update regarding the same. He took to his Twitter and posted, “Guys, Varisu OST is 100% coming. It has more than 25 solid tracks. I am working on it. The delay is due to my ongoing commitments. I have to put my heart into it and send it with love to you all!! I know I have delayed it, but this time I will not miss it. August 15, I will surely release it in a grand way.”

Vijay fans are quite happy with this update, and they are requesting the composer to work again for Vijay’s movie.