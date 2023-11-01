Tharun Bhascker's Keedaa Cola gets a Positive response at the Mumbai Screening





"Keedaa Cola," the much-anticipated Telugu film directed by Tharun Bhascker, has created a buzz in the Telugu cinema world. After a long hiatus, Tharun Bhascker is back in action with this crime comedy, and the promos have taken the internet by storm.

The film's promotional activities have now shifted to Mumbai, where a special show was organized earlier today for select media and celebrities. The response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive, with everyone thoroughly enjoying the hilarious comedy.

"Keedaa Cola" is produced under the prestigious VG Sainma banner, with renowned producers Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma leading the production team. The film features popular actors, including Chaitanya Rao in the main lead and legendary actor Brahmanandam in a pivotal role.



