Tharun Bhascker’s next gets a crazy title ‘Gaayapadda Simham’ (GPS)

Actor-director Tharun Bhascker is currently headlining a distinctive new entertainer that promises a blend of satire, thrills, and quirky humour. Presented by director Pavan Sadineni, the film is jointly produced by Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories, and Zee Studios, with Kasyap Sreenivas serving as the writer and director. The project features Faria Abdullah and Maanasa Choudhary as the female leads opposite Tharun Bhascker.

The makers have locked the intriguing title Gaayapadda Simham, and the recently unveiled title poster has already sparked strong curiosity. Styled with a striking American aesthetic, the poster features red and white stripes, stars, and a fast-flying aircraft designed like a passport stamp, instantly evoking a global vibe. Adding to the intrigue are symbolic elements such as a sharp revolver, a caricature of former US President Donald Trump, and a Nataraja compass box. The quirky tagline, “Don’t Laugh! It’s a Serious Matter!”, clearly signals a film that blends satire with serious undertones and unconventional storytelling.

With only one song shoot pending, the team has officially kickstarted promotions. The film’s traiser is set to release on February 9, and is expected to offer the first glimpse into its core narrative, which revolves around a contemporary theme—the protagonist’s pursuit of the American dream and his decision to challenge an invisible, seemingly unbeatable system.

Technically, the film brings together cinematographer Vidya Sagar Chinta and music composer Sweekar Agasthi, adding further strength to the project. With its unique concept, striking visuals, and unconventional tone, Gaayapadda Simham is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing Telugu projects in the current lineup.