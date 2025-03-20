‘The Devil’ is Here: ‘L2E: Empuraan’ Theatrical Trailer Unveiled

The much-awaited moment is here. The highly anticipated theatrical trailer of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'L2E: Empuraan' has been unveiled, skyrocketing expectations for the film.

The theatrical trailer is nothing short of a visual treat, immersing us in the intense political world of 'Lucifer'. The story revolves around the mysterious figure of Steven Nedumpally, alias Khureshi Ab'raam. Despite being a one-time MLA, he holds immense power and influence in the Indian political landscape. How does he manage to control everything? What ties does he have to the international drug cartel? The film promises to unravel these gripping questions.

Mohanlal commands the screen with his powerful presence as Steven Nedumpally, effortlessly embodying the enigmatic Khureshi Ab'raam. His towering persona is sure to electrify theatres. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Abhimanyu Singh, and Jerome Flynn of Game of Thrones fame, adding further weight to the narrative.

'L2E: Empuraan' is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer' and the second part of the 'Lucifer' trilogy. Murali Gopy penned the story of the film. Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan jointly bankrolled this esteemed project under their respective banners, Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies.

'L2E: Empuraan' will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil on March 27, 2025. Star producer Dil Raju's SVC Cinemas will distribute the film in the Telugu states. Anil Thadani's AA Films will handle the North Indian release, while Hombale Films will distribute it in Karnataka. Sree Gokulam Movies will oversee the Tamil Nadu release.