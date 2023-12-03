The energy in ‘Hi Nanna’ is addictive: Nani at musical night event

Natural Star Nani is coming with wholesome feel good family entertainer 'Hi Nanna'. Shouryuv is making his directorial debut with this film which is the first production venture of Vaira Entertainment. While Mrunal Thakur is playing the heroine, Shruti Haasan is playing a pivotal role.

Baby Kiara Khanna will be seen in another pivotal role. The film was produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijayender Reddy on a grand scale. The already released promotional content have raised huge expectations for the movie with tremendous response. The much awaited 'Hi Nanna' will be released on December 7 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The audio of 'Hi Nanna' has already become a sensational chart buster hit. In this context, the film unit organized a grand musical night event. The ceremony was a feast for the eyes with a large number of spectators. In the musical night event, Nani entertained the fans by singing the song 'KammaniEePremalakane''. Nani and Mrunal Thakur danced to the song “Odiyamma” from the movie “Hi Nanna” and impressed. Currently, videos related to this have gone viral and are trending.

Recently, the censor of the film 'Hi Nanna' has been completed. The Censor Board has given the film a clean U certificate. The Censor Board has congratulated the film unit saying 'Hi Nanna' is a movie that should be watched by everyone as a family.

Speaking in the event, Nani said, “Organizing this musical night and spending this evening so comfortably gave me great pleasure. I make sure that every film of mine has one such celebration. ‘Hi Nanna,’ thanks to all the team, everyone gave life and worked like their own film. Thanks to all of them. Director Souryuv makes many films. But ‘Hi Nanna’ will remain a very special film for him. A very wonderful picture is presented. Mrunal has acted brilliantly. It is believed that everyone will remember her as Yashna after this movie. Baby Kiara also ties you with her performance. Hesham gave excellent music. Let's enjoy ‘Hi Nanna’ together in the theater on December 7.”