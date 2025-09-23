The era of 'Adhira' begins!

Creative genius Prasanth Varma, who has carved a niche with his unique and larger-than-life entertainers, is set to collaborate with RKD Studios again for a grand superhero spectacle. After breaking new ground in Tollywood with the zombie genre and daring to bring India’s first original superhero saga 'HanuMan', the visionary filmmaker is now taking his dream a step further. His next chapter introduces a new hero—Kalyan Dasari—making his grand debut as the lead in 'Adhira', alongside prominent actor S. J. Suryah. RKD Studios, led by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal, is bankrolling this prestigious, large-scale project, marking a significant production venture for the company. The ambitious film is being directed by Sharan Koppisetty.

Rooted in the essence of Indian itihasas yet packaged with modern cinematic flair, 'Adhira' is set to carry forward the ambitious vision of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Prasanth Varma is laying the foundation for India’s own homegrown superhero universe. Each story stands apart with its unique premise, visual grammar, and larger-than-life storytelling, while still weaving into an interconnected world. The shoot of the movie is presently underway, with the makers recently unveiling S. J. Suryah's character poster.

Against a backdrop of a colossal volcano erupting with fiery rage, spewing molten lava and thick ash into the skies, S. J. Suryah emerges menacingly with bull-like horns, his fierce gaze amplified by raw tribal attire, embodying the aura of a ruthless demon. In front of him, Kalyan Dasari kneels with unshaken resolve, looking upward with determination blazing in his eyes. Clad in sleek, modern, battle-ready armor, he exudes the aura of a true superhero, perfectly justifying the name 'Adhira'. The poster vividly teases an epic showdown between the mighty hero 'Adhira' and the formidable demon, promising a clash of power, grit, and destiny.

Witness the epic battle between hope and darkness! Kalyan Dasari wields his superpowers—an electrifying force of justice—battling to protect Dharma from destruction. 'Adhira' is a volcanic eruption that will spark emotions in theatres. As 'Adhira' faces chaos, action explodes at lightning speed, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. With heart-stopping stunts, breathtaking visuals, and high-octane drama, this film promises a “thunderclap” experience that will leave viewers breathless.