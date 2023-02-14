The Expectations are high for Dhanush's bilingual movie.

Dhanush, a popular Kollywood star, is set to star in the upcoming bilingual film "Vaathi," which will be directed by Tollywood director Venky Atluri and released on February 17, 2023. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in the movie, which features Sai Kumar as the villain.

Since the release of the trailer, expectations for the film have been high, and early reviews have been positive, further raising anticipation. Given that there are no other major releases in the Telugu states this week, the film has a great opportunity to perform well at the box office. The project is being produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

