The First Glimpse Of Sudheer Babu’s ‘Harom Hara’ Is Out

Tollywood’s young actor Sudheer Babu will celebrate his 42nd birthday tomorrow… On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movies ‘Harom Hara’ and ‘Mama Mascheendra’ dropped exciting updates from the movie and treated all his fans ahead of his birthday itself. Sudheer always picks unique subjects rather than routine love tales and coming to ‘Harom Hara’, even this movie is holding the right momentum with its intense plot. The makers dropped the first glimpse and showcased a small promo of Sudheer’s character from the movie.

Along with the makers, even Sudheer Babu also shared the first glimpse and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the glimpse, he also wrote, “హెచ్చరిక వర్షపాతనికే ఇచ్చిరి ఇంగ రక్తపాతనికి నేను ఇవ్వాల్నా ఏమి? Truly, a new version of mine in store for you. In theaters from Dec 22, 2023!! https://youtu.be/OQFECPVZ-gc #HaromHara”.

The poster showcased Sudheer’s hand holding the gun along with a small glass of tea placed on the news paper. Coming to the promo, it showcased a few goons entering into a room where Sudheer is ready with his gun to attack them. Even the weather report of Kuppam and Chitoor district also made the promo worth watching.

Harom Hara movie is being directed by Gnanasagar Sagar and is produced by Sumanth G Naidu under the Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 22nd December, 2023 on the occasion of the Christmas festival.

Well, today being the birthdays of Mama Mascheendra film’s cinematographer and lead actress, Sudheer wished them by sharing special posts on his Twitter page…

Wishing our Meenakshi @mirnaliniravi a very happy birthday!! Here's to a blockbuster year!! 🤘#MaamaMascheendra pic.twitter.com/jVIeZqgqW5 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 10, 2023

He first shared the poster of lead actress Mrinalini Ravi and introduced her as Meenakshi. She looked beautiful in the black saree. He wished her by jotting down, “Wishing our Meenakshi @mirnaliniravi a very happy birthday!! Here's to a blockbuster year!! #MaamaMascheendra”.

It's raining birthdays for our #MaamaMascheendra team! Wishing our lensman #PGvinda garu a very happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/U3hFW458UX — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 10, 2023

He also shared the poster of cinematographer PG Vinda and wished him on his birthday…

This movie is being directed by Harshavardhan and is produced by NarayanDas K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner.



