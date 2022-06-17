The First Look Poster Of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Good Luck Jerry' Is Out…

Bollywood's young actress Janhvi Kapoor is not only restricting herself for the glam roles but also she is carving her own niche with interesting and challenging roles. Her next movie ' Good Jerry ' belongs to the same section! Off late, she shared the first look posters from the movie and raised the expectations on it. She looked terrific in the posters and showcased a glimpse of the black comedy crime film.



Janhvi shared the first look posters on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

In the first poster, she looked terrified holding a gun. She sported in a sweat shirt with bindi and nose ring. The dark and fiery background also made the poster worth watching. In the second one, she is seen hiding behind a table that had over-filled tiffin boxes. Sharing the posters, she also wrote, "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex".

Along with the posters, Janhvi also unveiled the release date of this movie and stated that it is a direct OTT release and will air on Disney+ Hotstar from 29th July, 2022! This movie is the remake to Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018). It had Nayanthara in the lead role. She works under a drug supplier and starts delivering them due to her financial conditions and family issues. So, we need to wait and watch how will Janhvi Kapoor gives her best on the screen as her role holds action, humour and intense elements.

This Siddharth Sengupta directorial is being bankrolled by Anand L Rai and Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productions banners. This film also has Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.

Speaking about other projects of Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in 'Dostana 2' movie which has Kartik Aaryan as the lead actor. This flick is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel to the 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

She also has Bawaal, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Mili movies in her kitty…