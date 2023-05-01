  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

The First Look Poster Of Udhayanidhi Stalin And Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Maamannan’ Will Be Launched On This Date

The First Look Poster Of Udhayanidhi Stalin And Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Maamannan’ Will Be Launched On This Date
x

The First Look Poster Of Udhayanidhi Stalin And Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Maamannan’ Will Be Launched On This Date

Highlights

  • Keerthy Suresh and Udhay’s ‘Maamannan’ first look poster will be launched on 1st May…
  • Being a political thriller, there are many expectations on the movie!

Tollywood’s ace actress Keerthy Suresh is all basking in the success of Nani’s Dasara movie. This movie is the biggest hit of their careers being a complete raw and rustic action thriller. Well, Keerthy is all busy with a handful of Kollywood and Tollywood movies. She is also part of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s next movie ‘Maamannan’. Off late, the makers announced the first look release date and shared a promo poster raising the expectations on the movie.

Along with the makers, even Keerthy and Udhay shared the big update with all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Keerthy also wrote, “Watch out for the first look of #MAAMANNAN on May 1st! @Udhaystalin @mari_selvaraj @RedGiantMovies_ @arrahman #Vadivelu #FahadhFaasil @thenieswar @editorselva @dhilipaction @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartv_off @MShenbagamoort3 @teamaimpr”.

The poster showcased Udhay standing exactly opposite to another person who is dressed up in traditional attire. The first look poster will be unveiled on 1st May, 2023!

Maamannan movie is directed by Mari Selvaraj and is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under his home banner Red Gaint Movies. It has an ensemble cast of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthi Suresh, Vadivelu, Raveena Ravi and Fahadh Faasil being a complete political thriller. AR Rahman is tuning the songs for this most-awaited movie.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X