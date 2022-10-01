The First Single 'Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan' From Nani's Dasara Will Be Out On This Date…

Tollywood's ace actor Nani is not only a successful actor but also turned into a producer and bagged a blockbuster with 'Hit' first franchise. Now, he is all experimenting with different roles with his new-conceptual movies and Ante Sundaraniki is the best example. Now, he turned all rugged and de-glamour for his upcoming movie Dasara. As the auspicious Navratri is going on, the makers of upcoming movies are dropping updates on social media. Even Nani also surprised his fans by announcing the release date of the first single, "Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan…" sharing a new poster.



Along with sharing the poster, Nani also wrote, "Day after #DhoomDhaamDhosthaan #Dasara".

In the poster, Nani looked awesome in a complete mass avatar sporting in dusty shirt and pancha. His messy hairstyle and awesome facial expressions raised the expectations.

Even director Srikanth also shared the same poster and wrote, "The Massiest Local Street Song Ever with the Massiest and Rugged dance moves #Dasara First Single #DhoomDhaamDhosthaan out on October 3rd @NameisNani @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @LyricsShyam #PremRakshith @sathyaDP @NavinNooli @SLVCinemasOffl".

The earlier released promo showcased Nani is seen drinking and sitting on a cement bench… The backdrop of the late star actress Silk Smitha and a few men who are playing the drums raised the expectations. Even Nani also promised to release the massiest song of the season! The full song will be out on 3rd October, 2022!

Dasara movie is being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Being his 29th movie, it is a complete different one and the glimpse also showcased him in a complete rugged avatar. He is also producing Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 and Meet Cute movies.