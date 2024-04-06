The Greatest Of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Heads to Dubai for Action Sequence

Thalapathy Vijay is busy filming his upcoming movie, The Greatest Of All Time (also known as The GOAT), and things are heating up. The team just wrapped shooting in Kerala and is now headed to Dubai for their next leg of filming.

Reports say they'll be shooting a high-octane action sequence in the dazzling city. This Dubai schedule is expected to last until after the elections, and then the entire crew will be back in India to continue production.

Fans recently got a glimpse of the filming in Kerala when the team shot the movie's climax scene at a stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Vijay even took a moment to greet his enthusiastic fans who had gathered there! The GOAT has also filmed in various locations across India and abroad, including Chennai, Thailand, Hyderabad, Sri Lanka, and Pondicherry.

The buzz surrounding The GOAT is high. Directed and co-written by Venkat Prabhu, the film is touted to be a sci-fi action extravaganza. Vijay will be seen playing double roles, and the movie boasts a star-studded cast including actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, and many more. Fans are also excited about the music, composed by the legendary Yuvan Shankar Raja, marking his second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay.

Speculation is rife about Vijay's next project after The GOAT. Rumours suggest director H Vinoth, known for the blockbuster film Theeran, might be at the helm. This could potentially be Vijay's last film before he ventures into politics, and some reports hint it might be a political thriller! With so much anticipation surrounding both The GOAT and his next project, Vijay continues to reign supreme as a leading man in Indian cinema.