The Kerala Story Movie Record-breaking Views On ZEE5 OTT





Bollywood actress Adah Sharma shines in the much-debated film "The Kerala Story," which finally premiered on ZEE5 on February 16, 2024, after much anticipation. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie has sparked significant interest among audiences, even in the OTT realm. Breaking records on the ZEE5 platform, the film garnered an impressive 150 million streaming minutes within just three days, marking a monumental achievement. Despite receiving a blend of positive and negative feedback, reminiscent of its theatrical release, "The Kerala Story" continues to generate substantial buzz.













Joining Adah Sharma, the film boasts a talented cast including Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Devadarshini, and Vijay Krishna in pivotal roles. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures, the movie showcases a captivating score by Vishakh Jyoti and Viresh Sreevalsa.