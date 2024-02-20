The Kerala Story Movie Record-breaking Views On ZEE5 OTT

Live
- Fintech platform Xalts acquires Contour Network to create ‘Plaid for Trade’
- Maha Assembly unanimously passes 10% Maratha quotas bill
- Special status for Mangaluru hospital
- MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy joined YSRCP
- Elephant attack causes chaos in Sakleshpura
- Akasa Air adopts Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system at 9 airports
- Drought pronounced: Drinking water crisis looms over Kodagu
- Complaint in Raj court against Rahul's remarks on PM, hearing on Feb 23
- PM to virtually launch facilities at NITK today
- Come clean on your daughter’s IT firm dealings: Satheesan asks Vijayan
The Kerala Story Record-breaking Views On ZEE5 OTT
Bollywood actress Adah Sharma shines in the much-debated film "The Kerala Story," which finally premiered on ZEE5 on February 16, 2024, after much anticipation. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie has sparked significant interest among audiences, even in the OTT realm. Breaking records on the ZEE5 platform, the film garnered an impressive 150 million streaming minutes within just three days, marking a monumental achievement. Despite receiving a blend of positive and negative feedback, reminiscent of its theatrical release, "The Kerala Story" continues to generate substantial buzz.
Joining Adah Sharma, the film boasts a talented cast including Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Devadarshini, and Vijay Krishna in pivotal roles. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah of Sunshine Pictures, the movie showcases a captivating score by Vishakh Jyoti and Viresh Sreevalsa.