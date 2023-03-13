The Lyrical Video Of The Fourth Single 'Podhala Podhala Gatla Naduma' From Krishna Vamsi's 'Rangamarthanda' Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'RRR' bagged the prestigious 'Oscars 2023' award for the popular "Naatu Naatu…" song. It is crooned by young singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. These both youngsters also performed live on the stage and made their dream come true. Music director MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose received the golden lady and is all happy for their big win! On the occasion of Rahul's big win, the makers of the 'Rangamarthanda' movie launched the fourth single "Podhala Podhala Gatla Naduma…" and treated the fans of this star singer…

Director Krishna Vamsi shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and also congratulated Rahul Sipligunj on this special occasion… Take a look!

The song is all amazing and the lyrical video showcased Shivatmika Rajasekhar and Rahul Sipligunj in classy attires. Oscar 2023 awardee Rahul Sipligunj crooned this song while Kasarla Shyam penned the beautiful folk lyrics. Coming to music maestro Illayaraaja, he composed the song and took it to the next level.

Rangamarthanda has an ensemble cast of Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Shivathmika Rajashekar and Ali Reza. This Krishna Vamsi directorial is being produced by Kalipu Madhu and S. Venkat Reddy under the Raja Shyamala Entertainments and Housefull Movies banners.

The Fourth Single ~ #PodhalaPodhalaGatlaNaduma Lyrical Video Song from #Rangamarthanda

