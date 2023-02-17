The OTT release date for "Vijay's Varisu" has been confirmed.

After a successful theatrical release on January 12, 2023, the Kollywood film "Vijay's Varisu," directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is set to make its digital debut. Previously, it was announced that the movie would premiere on Sun NXT on February 22, 2023 (US only). However, Amazon Prime Video has now confirmed that the film will also be available on its platform in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on the same date.

Starring Vijay as the lead and Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the film also features a star-studded cast, including Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Srikanth, and Khusbhu. Thaman's music complements the production, which was produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

