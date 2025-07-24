‘The Raja Saab’ Hindi rights goes for Rs 100 Cr!

Pan-India superstar Prabhas, who is currently juggling several big-ticket projects including The Raja Saab, Fauji, Spirit, and sequels to Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, is making headlines yet again. His upcoming romantic-horror entertainer The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is progressing rapidly and is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

As anticipation steadily builds, the film has now grabbed attention in the digital space as well. According to industry sources, leading streaming giant Netflix has acquired the Hindi-language OTT rights of The Raja Saab for a staggering ₹100 crore, making it one of the most lucrative digital deals for a Prabhas-starrer. This impressive deal highlights the pan-India star’s enduring pull, especially in the Hindi-speaking market.

The film features a powerful ensemble cast, with Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar playing the female leads, while Sanjay Dutt is said to be portraying a pivotal and intense character. Known for his chart-topping compositions, Thaman S is composing the music, adding further weight to the film’s commercial appeal.

With promotions already underway, The Raja Saab is expected to offer a fresh mix of romance and supernatural thrills. Backed by Prabhas’ massive fan base and growing digital buzz, the film is shaping up to be a major release this December. Stay tuned as the excitement continues to build!