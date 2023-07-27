The Soulful Melody Of The Season- Chanuvuga - Unveiled

Director Srikanth Addala always makes sure his movies have pleasant tunes which will stir your soul. Likewise, the director’s latest flick Peddha Kapu-1 with Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava playing the lead roles will also have beautiful songs. Produced lavishly by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations who delivered the sensational blockbuster Akhanda, Mickey J Meyer scores the music for the movie and the promo of the first single garnered a good response.



Today, the makers unveiled the full song. While the promo teased us with the captivating romantic chemistry between the lead pair, the full song shows their beautiful love story. Mickey J Meyer has done the magic yet again by scoring a soulful melody that hits us the right way. The composition is so enchanting, and so are the vocals by Anurag Kalyana Kulkarni and Chaitra Ambadipudi. Kalyanachakravarthy Tripuraneni’s lyrics depict the inner feelings of the love birds.

The song was canned appealingly and the visuals are eye-candy. Both Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava looked lovely together and their chemistry worked out well in the song. This is going to be a chartbuster in no time.

This is a film based on oppression and confrontation. Srikanth Addala showed his brilliance in the story-telling in the teaser which was well-received among all sections of the audience.

Chota K Naidu handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Miryala Sathyanarayana Reddy presents the movie, India's leading action director Peter Heins supervises the fights and Raju Sundaram is the choreographer.