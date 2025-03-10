‘The Suspect’ poster unveiled; set for worldwide release

The much-anticipated Telugu crime thriller The Suspect is all set to hit theatres worldwide on March 21. Ahead of its release, the film's first-look poster was unveiled by popular director V.N. Aditya, who lauded the team for delivering a gripping suspense thriller with an engaging screenplay.

Speaking at the poster launch event, V.N. Aditya praised the film’s content, expressing confidence that The Suspect would be a sure-shot hit. "The concept is fresh, and the storytelling is captivating. I’m certain the film will leave a mark on the audience," he said, extending his best wishes to the entire team.

The Suspect features an ensemble cast, including Rushi Kiran, Shweta, Roopa, Shiva Yadav, Rajitha, A.K.N. Prasad, and Mrunal, among others. The film, directed by Radhakrishna Garnepudi, revolves around an intense crime investigation carried out by a special team, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Produced under the Temple Town Talkies banner by Kiran Kumar and presented by the same production house, The Suspect aims to offer a refreshing take on crime thrillers. The team emphasized that the film's unique narrative and suspense elements will keep audiences hooked throughout.

The film’s technical crew includes Raghavendra as the cinematographer, Prajwal Krish as the music director, and Praveen as the editor. The makers expressed their confidence in delivering a high-quality thriller that will resonate with viewers.

Distributed by SKML Motion Pictures, The Suspect will have a grand release across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on March 21, with high expectations surrounding its suspenseful storyline.







