These actor-director duos delivered hat-trick hits

If a director scores a massive hit with a hero, the next film in their combination will be on sky high. The expectation levels will be far enough to reach for the film maker. But in recent times, our film makers delivered hat-trick hits with the same heroes. Recently Boyapati and Balakrishna combination film "Akhanda" received a tremendous response in the theatres. It's their third collaboration after Simha and Legend. In the same way, here are some hat-trick combinations. Let's have a look into them.

Puri Jagannadh & Ravi Teja

Puri Jagannadh and Ravi Teja almost started career at the same time. They both worked for "Itlu Sravani Subramanyam" in their career beginning days. Later, they delivered blockbusters with "Idiot" and "Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi." To continue this success formula, they both worked for "Neninthe" for the fourth time which turned out to be a biggest disaster.

Trivikram & Allu Arjun

Trivikram and Allu Arjun joined hands for "Julayi" which is their first outing. Later with "S/o Satyamurthy," their combination turned out to be successful.

With their recent outcome "Ala Vaikuntapuramlo", the combo delivered Allu Arjun's career biggest hit.

SS Rajamouli & Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli started his career with Student No 1 which starred Jr NTR in it. Later, the actor director combination worked together for "Simhadri" and "Yamadonga". The chemistry their share with each other is the success mantra of their films. Now, the duo is working for Pan-India multi-starrer "RRR" which also have Ram Charan in it.

Boyapati & Balakrishna

BalaKrishna, who was in continuous flops collaborated with Boyapati Seenu and delivered "Simha" which remained as a blockbuster. Later, they joined hands for "Legend" which turned out to be huge hit than their first outcome. Recently, their third film "Akhanda" which was recently released is shaking box-office.

SS Rajamouli & Prabhas

Prabhas who was introduced with "Eswar" gained star image with "Chatrapathi" which was whelmed by SS Rajamouli. After delivering a block buster, they both collaborated for magnum opus "Bahubali: The Beginning" and "Bahubali: The Conclusion." Both the films made huge money at box-office and brought a world-wide popularity for Telugu cinema. These films made the "Bahubali" star as a pan-India actor.

A Kodandarami Reddy & Chiru

This is the most successful combination in Telugu film industry. These two legends collaborated for 28 times and almost all the films made huge amount at box-office. Producers and distributors feel this as a minimum guarantee combination. Among all these films, Donga Mogudu, Jebu Donga and Pasivadi Pranam remains as the hat-trick films in this combination.

Gopichand Malineni & Ravi Teja

Gopichand Malineni is the director who becomes the savior for Ravi Teja. Ravi Teja, who was in continuous flops and his career is in risky situation, the combination delivered a block-buster "Krack." They both worked previously for "Don Seenu" and "Balupu" which were also marked as hit films.

K Raghavendra Rao & Chiranjeevi

K Raghavendra Rao, who gave classic hit with Chiranjeevi titled "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari," later delivered mass masala entertainers "Rowdy Alludu" and "Gharana Mogudu." Though, they were other films in their combination, these three remains as the best outcomes.