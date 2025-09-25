They Call Him OG Day 1 Box Office: Pawan Kalyan Storms Theatres With ₹12.63 Cr Opening

They Call Him OG has opened in theatres to a great response from fans. Starring Pawan Kalyan, the film is being celebrated as a blockbuster from day one.

On its first day, the movie earned ₹12.63 crore net in India (all languages). These are early numbers, and the final Day 1 collection will be updated by 10 PM. Worldwide and overseas earnings are still being tracked.

The film has a strong cast with Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy. It is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainments.

With high fan support and positive buzz on social media, They Call Him OG is expected to continue performing well at the box office.