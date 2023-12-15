‘Thikamakathanda’ movie review: A fun ride

Rating: 3/5

“Thikamakathanda,” starring twins Harikrishna, and Ramakrishna as heroes and Annie, Rekha, and Nirosha as heroines, directed by Venkat and produced by TSR Moviemakers. The movie created interest with the plot of forgetfulness. The film hits theatres and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

In a remote village called Tikamakathanda, the problem of forgetfulness is common. To get rid of that problem, they plans to hold a ‘AmmavariJatara.’ But the statue of goddess of that village will disappear. How did this town get the amnesia problem? How did the statue of goddess in the village disappear? What did heroes and people of the village do to solve the problem and bring back the statue is the main crux of the story.

Performances

As far as the actors are concerned, Harikrishna and Ramakrishna, who were introduced as the twin heroes, performed very well in their first film. Dances and fights were also well performed. “Rajanna,” fame Annie as Mallika was introduced as the heroine in this movie. She played the role of a village girl and was an apt casting. Rekha Nirosha acted as another heroine. She also did justice to her role, though it is a short one. Director Venkat also acted in the film and he proved himself not only as a director but also as an actor. Bullet Bhaskar, Yadammaraju and Sivannarayan have done justice to their roles.

Technicalities:

Director Venkat opted a comic movie as his debut and the way he treated the storyline is excellent. DOP Harikrishnandid his job perfectly as the movie is visually good. Music by Suresh Bobbili is another plus point of the movie. TSR movie makers company Tirupathi Srinivasa Rao produced the movie without taking any step back with good technical values.







