Thiru Veer shines in ‘Oh..! Sukumari’

Introducing Thiru Veer as Yadagiri from Aishwarya Rajesh, Bharat Dharshan, Maheswara Reddy Mooli, Gangaa Entertainments’ 'Oh..! Sukumari'

Young sensation Thiru Veer and the versatile Aishwarya Rajesh, who delivered blockbusters with their last respective films, have paired up for the first time for the village-based rom-com 'Oh..! Sukumari'. The film marks the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan, while it is produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under Gangaa Entertainments, the banner that delivered the critically appreciated 'Shivam Bhaje'. The makers, who earlier released the first look of Aishwarya Rajesh as the spirited Damini, have now unveiled the first look of Thiru Veer.

The first look introduces Thiru Veer as a rugged, massy village character named Yadagiri. He’s seen walking down a rural lane, wearing a sleeveless vest, a tied lungi, and a towel draped over his shoulders—capturing an earthy, unfiltered vibe. His curly hair, beard, and the toothbrush in his mouth add raw, lived-in authenticity to the character, while his stride and body language project attitude.

'Oh..! Sukumari' comes with an impressive technical lineup backing its vibrant storytelling. Popular cinematographer CH Kushendar, known for 'Razakar' and 'Polimera', captures the film’s rustic energy through his lens. The soundtrack is crafted by Bharath Manchiraju, a promising composer mentored by MM Keeravani. Art director Thirumala M. Thirupathi of 'Balagam' fame creates an authentic village atmosphere, while Sree Varaprasad, known for 'Ka', takes care of editing. Costumes are designed by Anu Reddy Akkati ('Swayambhu'), and the lyrics are penned by Purnachary.

'Oh..! Sukumari' is presently progressing with its shoot and is scheduled for release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.