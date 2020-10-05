This Day Changed Trisha's Life Forever

South Indian actress Trisha has completed twenty years of her film journey in Tamil and Telugu cinema industry.



The actress has acted with most of the south Indian film heros and some of the top actors at that. Now, the actor is reminiscing her day which changed her luck in her professional career.

Trisha says September 30, in the year 1999 changed the direction of her life towards achieving her stardom. Twenty one years ago, Trisha won "Miss Madras" award. This was said to be her life changing and memorable moment. The actor has shared the photo of this milestone on social media with the caption "The day which transformed my Life".

Prior to that Trisha had participated in several Beauty contests. In the same year, Trisha took part in Miss India Competition. Though she could not win the title, she got an award for "Beautiful Smile". Trisha who was a model for some time had appeared in some TV advertisements.

The actor made her debut on the silver screen with a role as a friend of the leading lady in the Tamil movie ,"Jodi" in the year 1991. Later, she became a leading lady herself in the Vikram starrer "Lesa Lesa". But the film release got delayed before which, another movie by name"Mounam Pesiyade" in which Trisha acted was released. Post these movies, Trisha acted in "Manasellam" and "Saami".

In Tollywood too, Trisha worked with actors like Mahesh Babu and Prabhas.