This is what Nayanthara charged for ‘Jawan’

“Jawan” has taken a crazy start at the box office and Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that he is the king of the box office in India and abroad. The film has already crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office.

Nayanthara, who is popular for her previous films played the female lead in this film and her role has been appreciated a lot. Well, Nayanthara is a star heroine and charges a bomb for her films and the word is that she has been paid a whopping 11 crores as her remuneration. This is huge when compared to the other heroines in the industry. Nayanthara has a massive fan following and gets paid big bucks in Tamil and Telugu. But for the SRK starrer, Nayanthara has taken big money.

Anirudh has composed music and Vijay Sthupathi is shown as the antagonist to Shah Rukh Khan in this commercial entertainer.

Just a few days back, Nayanthara made her entry to Instagram and took the world by storm. She played a cop in the SRK film which was directed by Atlee Kumar.