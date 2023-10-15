Tiger meets Ghost: Shivaraj Kumar and Salman Khan poses for a picture

Bollywood Megastar Salman Khan is gearing up to launch the trailer of his new film “Tiger 3.” This spy action thriller is up for a massive release during Diwali 2023. On the other hand, Kannada legendary actor Shiva Rajkumar is ready to amuse the audiences with his upcoming flick “Ghost,” which will release this Dussehra season.

These two actors have now met at the Star Sports Mumbai office for the India Vs Pakistan Worldcup match and posed for a cool selfie. Shiva Rajkumar posted the picture on his social media profiles and came up with a caption, “When Tiger meets the Ghost.” Needless to say, the picture is making a huge splash on the internet.

Shiva Rajkumar is currently in Mumbai promoting his “Ghost.” The Kannada actor stated that Salman Khan is a down-to-earth person despite being one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. Both “Tiger 3” and “Ghost” are expected to shatter records in their respective industries.