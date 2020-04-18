TikTok: Here Are A Few Crazy Videos Of Celebrities

TikTok… This video mimicking application has become world-famous with its ultimate features. Be it celebrities or normal people, everyone is using this app and are showing off their talent to the dunia.

Till now we have seen filmy celebrities, but now a new category has been added to the list… TikTok celebrities are those who are rocking on this platform.

Amidst the Corona fever, our dear celebrities have got enough time to freak out themselves… This made a few of them to use TikTok and make out funny videos…

We Hans India have collated a few funny videos of celebrities… Have a look!

Shilpa Shetty

In this post, Shilpa shared the TikTok video where she is seen mimicking a folk song with her husband making him fall on the floor with her loud singing… It is so funny!!!Shilpa posted that "Everyone needs a lil bot of cheer up" along with Saturday Smiles hashtag…Small screen Nagin Anit H Reddy will always be active on social media and keeps on sharing her updates. Today, she dropped an amazing TikTok video on her Instagram page. She is seen mimicking a folk and dinchak lines…As Saturday is here… Karishma is seen chilling out withthose headphones. The funky goggles and cap added modish look to her! All the safety items like Colin, Dettol and other spraying agents.Arjun being a popular actor on the small screen is an active person on social media… This man shares amazing pics and videos and makes his fans go gaga over him. Being the weekend, Arjun too to Instagram and posted a funny TikTok video. He and his partner are seen imitating Chalie Chaplin and singing "Hum tereterechahne wale hain" song…This handsome guy is also a famous actor on the small screen. This lad had shared a modish TikTok video on his Instagram page… He is seen walking stylishly and posing with attitude…