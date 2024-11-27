Tollywood Actor Penmetsa Subbaraju Ties the Knot in an Intimate Beach Wedding

Actor Penmetsa Subbaraju, famous for his roles in movies like Pokiri, Arya, and Mirchi, got married on Tuesday. The 47-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram with a simple message that said, “Hitched Finally.”

Subbaraju hasn’t shared much information about his wife. The wedding was a small, intimate ceremony held on a beach.

It was celebrated in a traditional Telugu style. The couple looked happy and glowing as they exchanged vows.

The beach setting made the moment even more special.

Subbaraju is a popular actor in Telugu movies. He has been in many successful films, both big hits and critically praised ones.

His latest movie was Jithender Reddy, an action drama where he acted alongside Rakesh Varre, who is known for Baahubali.

Even though Subbaraju is mostly known for his Telugu films, he has also acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada movies.

Fans and well-wishers congratulated him on this special day. His Instagram post has been filled with messages of love from his friends and followers.

Subbaraju’s marriage marks an exciting new chapter in his life, and his fans are eager to see what he does next, both in his personal life and career.