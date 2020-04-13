Tollywood: All is not well between Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad?

Tollywood: With Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Thaman reached to a position that no one will ever touch him for the coming years. The music album is a big hit that it would remain trending for a long way to come. The movie could also become the audio album of the decade because of the impact it had on all the music listeners. The bonding of Allu Arjun and Thaman also became very strong.

Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad is feeling a lot of pressure for his next movie. Since he is working with Allu Arjun now, for the film Pushpa, he will have to deliver an album that exceeds the expectations of fans and should not draw the comparisons with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On the other side, there is a rumor that DSP and Allu Arjun are not in good terms. Allu Arjun's recent appreciation tweet for Thaman and calling the music director as a man of words seems to be an indirect dig at DSP, says the netizens on social media.

Let us hope for a blockbuster audio album from Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa. Sukumar is the director of the movie.