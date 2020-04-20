Tollywood: Allu Arjun - A smuggler and a Stylish Don!

Tollywood: Pushpa is one of the upcoming movies in the Telugu film industry. By this time, the shoot of the movie should be happening at a rapid pace but due to the lockdown, the shoot is not taking place. Sukumar, on the other side, is working on making improvements to the script that he already finalized.

Interestingly, Pushpa is one movie that is creating a lot of buzz on social media. There are a lot of fo rumours around the project. Everyone knew that Allu Arjun is going to be seen as a smuggler in the film but there is going to be a twist in the second half that reveals Allu Arjun as a don, say the sources.

A stylish look is already designed by the makers who are going to be a different one for the actor. Allu Arjun pinned a lot of hopes that his fans will like him in the specially designed look