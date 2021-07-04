Tollywood biggies to resume their shootings

Post lockdown, most of the actors are back to sets and are taking part in their shootings. Right from the ace actor Venkatesh to the young actor Nani, most of them all set to complete their part in their upcoming movies to release the movies.

Ghani

Being a sports drama, Mega hero Varun Tej will be seen as a boxer in this movie. Well, as the film is all set to hit the big screens in September, the makers are all set to resume the shooting from 8th July. This will be the last schedule of the movie. Varun Tej, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu and Naveen Chandra are also part of it. As only the climax portion and a few scenes are left, the shooting will wrap up soon.

F3

The makers of the "F3" movie have resumed their shooting and dropped a few BTS pictures on the Twitter announcing the happy news. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Sunil, director Anil Ravipudi and a few actors were seen in the pictures having fun being back to the sets.

Shyam Singha Roy

Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy also resumed its shoot. Sharing the happy note on this occasion the makers even released a new poster stating, "Shyam is back, last schedule begins."

#RT68

Well, on the occasion of the Ugadi festival, Ravi Teja has announced his new movie with the young director Sarath Mandava. The filmmaker made it clear that all the actors and crew are vaccinated and thus, they are happy being back on to the sets. This movie has Divyansha Koushik as the lead actress who essayed the role of Naga Chaitanya's love interest in the flashback part of the "Majili" movie.

Maestro

Being a Bollywood remake of Andhadhun, Nithiin is all set to essay the role of a blind man in this thriller. Well, Maestro is the first movie to move on to the sets after lifting the lockdown. As only a few scenes are left, the wrapping up news will be announced soon! Tamannah Bhatia is essaying the role of lead actress in this movie.

